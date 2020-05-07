Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.