Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Shares of NYSE RST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,492. The firm has a market cap of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.50. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.