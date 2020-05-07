Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. CI Financial has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$2,646,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.