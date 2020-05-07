Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DISCA. Cfra downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

