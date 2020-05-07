Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $609.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,324,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

