Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.