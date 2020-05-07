Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Royal Caribbean Cruises’ analysis:

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.81.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,566,292. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.