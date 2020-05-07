Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.38.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,599. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $777.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

