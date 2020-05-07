Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of AGCO worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.
AGCO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 10,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,855. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
AGCO Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
