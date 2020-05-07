Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of AGCO worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

AGCO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 10,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,855. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.