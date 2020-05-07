Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,095. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

