Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

NYSE COF traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 2,000,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

