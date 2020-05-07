Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $149.65. 39,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

