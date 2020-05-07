Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 949,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,911. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

