Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Five Below worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Five Below stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $142.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

