Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Primerica worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Primerica stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.