Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

