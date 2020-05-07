Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of MGE Energy worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.