Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Centene by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

