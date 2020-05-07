Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $71.68 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

