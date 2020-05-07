Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 2,556,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.