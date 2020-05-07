Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.48 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.86. 436,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $177.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

