Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $10.71 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 223,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

