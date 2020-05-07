Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 20,832,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478,332. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,700 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

