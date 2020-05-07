Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $9.28 Million Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.41. 40,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

