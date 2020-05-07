Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,497 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $113,039,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,065. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.