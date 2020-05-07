Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,019 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 219,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,444. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

