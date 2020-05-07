Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,967 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 756,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,384. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

