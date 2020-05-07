Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,976 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $115.59. 20,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,229. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

