Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,476,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 259,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

