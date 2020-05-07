Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,078,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,998,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.64.

CSGP traded down $12.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $635.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,894. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.34. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $482.10 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.