Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 501 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock worth $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.44. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

