Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.36. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,614. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

