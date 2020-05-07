RPC’s (RES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

RPC (NYSE:RES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RES. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

RPC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 1,173,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,683. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

