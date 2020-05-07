Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0033

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Rupee has a total market cap of $126,379.11 and $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,724,300 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.