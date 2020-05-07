Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Sabre worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,982,000 after acquiring an additional 454,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after acquiring an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

