Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SBH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,650,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

