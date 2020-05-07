SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

