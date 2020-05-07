Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 5.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 19.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 231,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 81.2% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 328,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

PYPL stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. 13,264,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

