SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.98% of SBA Communications worth $3,015,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.78. 27,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,215. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.13 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $199.22 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

