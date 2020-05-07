Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.