Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,599 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.