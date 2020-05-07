Scotiabank Cuts Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $13.00

Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HERXF stock remained flat at $$7.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032. Heroux Devtek has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

