Scotiabank Increases Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Price Target to $9.00

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alaris Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF remained flat at $$6.66 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.