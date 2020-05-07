Scotiabank Increases CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Price Target to $17.00

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIFAF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.