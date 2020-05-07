Scotiabank Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $60.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

SLF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 442,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,069. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,831,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 502,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 39,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

