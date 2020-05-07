Scotiabank Raises Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Price Target to $1.00

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s previous close.

PDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDPYF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,475. Painted Pony Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

