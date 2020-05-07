Scotiabank Raises Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $19.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 10,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

