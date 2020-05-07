Scotiabank Trims Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Target Price to $3.00

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

IPCFF remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Thursday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

About Canacol Energy

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

