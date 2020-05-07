Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

SMG stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 882,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

