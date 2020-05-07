SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) CTO Sells $37,168.92 in Stock

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 153,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,297. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAC. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 202,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

